A Marietta, Ohio, man was sentenced Friday to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a third-degree felony count of corruption of minors dating to 2013.
Zackary Shawn Edward Wendel, 33, also was paroled forthwith by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, then placed on two years’ probation to run consecutively to his parole.
On Sept. 6, 2013, Wendel, then from Southwest Greensburg, Westmoreland County, was charged by state police with felony counts of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
Troopers said Wendel was investigated after a 15-year-old juvenile filed the charges based on incidents that occurred between March 17 and July 24, 2013, in Saltsburg.
His was one of several sentencings to take place before Clark and Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Another sentencing Friday was of Jacob S. Penrose, 36, who already was in Indiana County Jail.
He was committed there by Clark for two months to two years less a day but then paroled forthwith, and ordered to pay costs, fines and restitution.
Probation was revoked in another case involving Penrose from 2020, and he was committed to the county jail for six months to two years less a day, then placed on probation for one year to run consecutively to parole.
On Thursday, Bianco sentenced Zachary S. Lowe, 29, of Butler, to a year’s probation for a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking in a 2017 case.
He also was ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution.
Also Friday, Clark sentenced Harley Kenneth Donavon Christ, 28, of Lakeland, Fla., to eight months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and placed him on four years’ probation to run consecutively to parole.
Christ also was assessed costs and a fine.