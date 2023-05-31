Court gavel 2

In recent decisions from the judges of Indiana County Common Pleas Court:

• Jacob D. Shedlock, 29, of Clymer, was sentenced by Judge Michael T. Clark to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and placed on probation for four years to run consecutively to parole, for a first-degree felony count of burglary and a third-degree felony count of theft, both from 2022. He also was assessed costs and a fine.