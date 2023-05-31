In recent decisions from the judges of Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
• Jacob D. Shedlock, 29, of Clymer, was sentenced by Judge Michael T. Clark to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and placed on probation for four years to run consecutively to parole, for a first-degree felony count of burglary and a third-degree felony count of theft, both from 2022. He also was assessed costs and a fine.
• Robert W. Watkins Jr., 45, of Clarksburg, was sentenced by Clark to one to three years in a State Correctional Institution for a misdemeanor count of drug possession, and a concurrent term of three months to a year in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, both from 2023 cases. He also was assessed a fine and costs.
• Brittany D. Arcurio, 36, of Indiana, was sentenced by Judge Gina R. Force to one to three years in a State Correctional Institution for a felony count of possession of a precursor substance dating to earlier this year; to a concurrent term of one to two years in a SCI in a revocation of probation ordered in a 2020 second-degree misdemeanor case of theft by deception; and to concurrent terms that put her in Indiana County Jail for 3 to 12 months for a second-degree misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit theft and a third-degree misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, both from earlier this year. Costs and fines also were assessed.
• Amanda L. Edwards, 33, of Punxsutawney, was sentenced by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and then paroled forthwith, for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver. She also was ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution.
• Josyann C. Figueroa, 30, of Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced by Clark to 3 to 18 months in Indiana County Jail, and then paroled forthwith, for a first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. She also was fined, assessed costs, ordered to pay restitution, and placed on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole.
