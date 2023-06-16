In recent decisions by Indiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Clark:
• Gavin J. Wells, 37, of Home, was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail, and then paroled forthwith, for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was also ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution.
• Susan J. Wiesinger, 49, of Altoona, was placed on six months’ probation and ordered to pay a fine for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and ordered to pay a fine for a summary count of retail theft. She was also ordered to pay costs.
• David A. Dunmire, 56, of New Alexandria, was placed on six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was also ordered to pay costs and a fine.
• James E. Lumsden, 42, of Johnstown, was ordered to pay a fine and sentenced to one to 10 years in a State Correctional Institution, to run consecutively to any sentence currently serving, for a second-degree felony count of driving under the influence, and to pay a fine for a summary count of driving under suspension. He was also ordered to pay costs.
• Timothy L. Kenney Jr., 24, of Turtle Creek, was sentenced to 10 days in Indiana County Jail and placed on probation for five years less 10 days with the restrictive condition of serving 120 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring for a first-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was also ordered to pay costs and a fine.
• Abner O. Velasquez-Vasquez, 21, of Indiana, was placed on six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was also ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution. For a second misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, Velasquez-Vasquez was committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours and placed on probation for six months less 96 hours with the restrictive condition of serving 32 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, to run consecutively with the sentence imposed for the first misdemeanor count. He was also ordered to pay costs and a fine.
