A variety of cases came before Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges Friday:
• President Judge Thomas M. Bianco placed Kamar A. Phinizy, 27, of Philadelphia, on probation for six months in a 2018 case of driving under the influence. He also was assessed a fine and costs.
• Bianco placed Nicholas A. Lentz, 28, of McIntyre, Lycoming County, on probation for a year and assessed him a fine and costs for a 2022 case of possession of a controlled substance.
• Bianco placed Spencer T. Paulus, 32, of Derry, Westmoreland County, on probation for one year for a second-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft from 2021. He also assessed Paulus a fine and costs.
• Judge Michael T. Clark committed Benjamin Criscuolo, 43, of Altoona, to a term of one to 12 months in Indiana County Jail for a second-degree misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification, and issued a concurrent sentence of 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Both cases were from 2022. Clark also assessed fines and costs from Criscuolo.
• Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Debra Morrison, 29, of Indiana, to a year’s probation for a second-degree misdemeanor count of making false reports from earlier this year. She also assessed Morrison a fine and costs.
