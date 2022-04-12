Two White Township men were among those sentenced Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
o o o
Kevin D. Peterman, 34, of White Township, was sentenced to three months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail, followed by two years probation, all to be served concurrently for three misdemeanor cases out of Indiana Borough and White Township.
He pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor of stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor of corruption of minors and a second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault.
Peterman also was assessed costs and fines in all three cases.
o o o
Another man has been placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring for the first 12 months of what will be a five-year probation for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a mixture of heroin/cocaine and fentanyl.
Frank J. Walker, 57, also is listed as having an address in the Shelocta area.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Walker was charged following a March 2, 2021, incident, in which members of the State Police Troop A Vice Unit out of Greensburg had learned from a confidential source that Walker was selling drugs in Indiana County.
The district attorney said troopers conducted a controlled buy utilizing the confidential source at a location in White Township. The state police crime lab confirmed the drugs in the mixture and that it weighed less than 1 gram.