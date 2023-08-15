Court gavel 2

In one of four cases reported Monday before President Judge Thomas M. Bianco in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, Ahmad Jaheim Evans, 21, who has addresses in New Kensington, Westmoreland County, and Indiana, was given concurrent sentences placing him in Indiana County Jail for up to two years less a day, then being paroled forthwith, then being placed on probation for a year.

Evans entered pleas regarding first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and illegal possession of a firearm, as well as a second-degree misdemeanor count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia, stemming from an Oct. 13, 2022, incident at an apartment along the 600 block of Gompers Avenue in Indiana.