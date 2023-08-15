In one of four cases reported Monday before President Judge Thomas M. Bianco in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, Ahmad Jaheim Evans, 21, who has addresses in New Kensington, Westmoreland County, and Indiana, was given concurrent sentences placing him in Indiana County Jail for up to two years less a day, then being paroled forthwith, then being placed on probation for a year.
Evans entered pleas regarding first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and illegal possession of a firearm, as well as a second-degree misdemeanor count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia, stemming from an Oct. 13, 2022, incident at an apartment along the 600 block of Gompers Avenue in Indiana.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said officers discovered that Evans brandished a handgun while making threats to multiple people inside that apartment.
Schawl said a subsequent search warrant turned up several firearms at a location along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
Bianco also assessed fines, costs and restitution from Evans.
• A Commodore man currently lodged in the Indiana County Jail was sentenced for a series of offenses dating back to 2020, including additional time in the county lockup.
Bianco sentenced Jason Adam Abrams, 42, to 72 hours to six months in the county jail, then paroled forthwith, for a 2022 case of driving under the influence.
He was placed on probation for two years for possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, which Indiana Borough Police Department said was in Abrams’ possession when he was stopped for what was termed suspicious activity on Feb. 1, 2022, in the parking lot of a store along North Fourth Street.
Concurrently, he was placed on probation for two years for a 2023 second-degree felony case of forgery, and one year each for 2020 and 2021 misdemeanor counts of possession.
He also was assessed costs and fines for all five cases, and ordered to pay restitution in the forgery case.
• Brett C. Derck, 25, of Indiana, was committed to Indiana County Jail for six months to two years less a day for a third-degree felony count of criminal trespass. Bianco also assessed him a fine and court costs.
• Garrett M. Reedy, 22, of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor, in 2022.
