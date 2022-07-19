A series of sentences were reported Monday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
A Young Township man was sentenced to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail after pleading no contest earlier this year to felony counts of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Brendan R. Hazlett, 23, of Clune, also was assessed a fine by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco during a sentencing hearing Monday morning.
According to court records, the incidents took place in December 2018 but only led to charges filed in February 2021. Hazlett entered his plea on March 21 of this year, on what would have been the day a jury was to be selected for his trial.
Also Monday, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Anthony T. Hockensmith, 22, of Johnstown, to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for misdemeanor counts of simple assault and resisting arrest in a case dating to Jan. 3 of this year.
Indiana Borough Police Department said county Sheriff Robert Fyock’s deputies had Hockensmith in custody after an incident where a woman was punched in the back of the head inside the Indiana County Court House, and then Hockensmith fought with sheriff’s deputies, requiring substantial force to be overcome.
Also before Clark, Austin V. Nuccetelli, 24, of Baden, Beaver County, was placed on probation for two years and assessed a fine and costs for a misdemeanor count of simple assault stemming from an incident on Oct. 4, 2020.
The incident initially was reported to be one of rape of an unconscious person, for which he was arrested by Indiana Borough Police Department. However, Nuccetelli agreed to plead guilty to the assault charge on April 25, when his case was to go to a jury trial.