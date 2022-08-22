A long list of individuals faced sentencing Friday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
A long list of individuals faced sentencing Friday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco has sentenced a Lucernemines man to four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for possession of a firearm without a license.
Michael C. Markel, 30, was found guilty by an Indiana County jury on May 26 in a case stemming from a domestic disturbance in Burrell Township in December 2020.
Another in a list of suspects rounded up at Christmastime on drug-related charges has been sentenced by Bianco.
Holly Noel Guthrie, 27, of Swissvale, Allegheny County, and formerly of Indiana, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine. She was placed on probation for three years with the restrictive condition of serving four consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
She also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution.
A Blairsville man, Joshua M. Haynes, 22, was sentenced by Bianco to concurrent terms of four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, for a third-degree felony count of an accident involving injury, a misdemeanor count of having a firearm not to be carried without a license, and a summary count of operating a vehicle without insurance.
Haynes also was assessed fines, costs and restitution.
Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Sir D. King to 28 months to five years in a state correctional institution for a first-degree misdemeanor count of procuring a weapon as an inmate.
King, 27, is presently lodged at the State Correctional Institution at Waynesburg.
There also were multiple suspects sentenced to house arrest or brief terms in Indiana County Jail for driving-under-the-influence and other driving-related charges before Force and Judge Michael T. Clark.
