An Indiana man has been sentenced to a concurrent series of terms ranging from six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on multiple charges including possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as theft and criminal mischief.
Matthew A. Adams, 35, entered guilty pleas in those cases and was sentenced Monday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
His most recent charges stemmed from an encounter with state police on April 19 outside Puff and Snuff, 1883 Oakland Ave., where troopers said they discovered contraband in plain sight in Adams’ unoccupied Jeep.
o o o
Also in common pleas court Monday, Clark sentenced Arthur L. Davis, 51, to two to five years in the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Luzerne County, after Davis pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to a felony count of possession of contraband by an inmate, specifically a controlled substance.