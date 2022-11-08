gavel.jpg

A Clymer man has been sentenced to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail in a 2020 case of access device fraud, and had parole and street time revoked for a 2021 count of possessing paraphernalia out of Cherryhill Township and a 2022 count out of Blairsville of possessing a controlled substance.

Indiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael T. Clark rendered that judgment Monday in the case of Frank Albert Moose III, 30, who recently had been in Indiana County Jail.

