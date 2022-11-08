A Clymer man has been sentenced to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail in a 2020 case of access device fraud, and had parole and street time revoked for a 2021 count of possessing paraphernalia out of Cherryhill Township and a 2022 count out of Blairsville of possessing a controlled substance.
Indiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael T. Clark rendered that judgment Monday in the case of Frank Albert Moose III, 30, who recently had been in Indiana County Jail.
On Jan. 12 of this year, Moose was jailed after a series of events that came together during a police chase after he left Sheetz along East Market Street in Blairsville.
Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Moose was driving with a suspended license from that Sheetz, so officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
In the process, Sacco said, Moose made two turns failing to use his turn signal then stopping for police along East Iron Alley — and fleeing from there on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit to West South Alley and Spring Street, Moose gave up, Sacco said, putting his hands in the air — and discarding a camouflage pouch that contained 16 stamp bags of suspected heroin and two needles.
Sacco said Moose was lodged in the county jail on a warrant from probation.
Also Monday in Common Pleas Court, Judge Gina R. Force revoked parole and street time in a 2019 case of driving under the influence, and probation in a 2021 case of flight to avoid apprehension, against Ronald Eiselman Jr., 35, of Indiana, who was serving time in Indiana County Jail.
Force sentenced Eiselman to four months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail for the 2021 case, a sentence to run concurrently with the sentence imposed in the 2019 case.
Clark also sentenced Jaymie M. Rausch, 35, of Marion Center, to two years’ probation for a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. He also assessed Rausch costs and a fine.