Drug-related charges were among factors in two sentences handed down Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
In one, he sentenced Brian S. Davenport Jr., 32, of Young Township, to 30 months to five years in a state correctional institution for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a case in Young Township.
Davenport also was sentenced by Bianco to one to two years in a state prison for recklessly endangering another person in a case out of Center Township.
Indiana County court officials said the two prison terms will run concurrently.
Fines and costs also were assessed in both cases.
In the other case, Branden D. Gromley, 32, whose address was listed as the Indiana County Jail, was sentenced to four to 12 months there, followed by a year of probation, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from an incident in September 2020 in Banks Township, as investigated by state police out of Punxsutawney.