Guilty pleas stemming from police pursuits have been reported in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, including one in a case involving a man with Armstrong County ties, and another in a case involving a Westmoreland County man.
ooo
A man awaiting trial next month on multiple counts in Armstrong County — and future court action on other counts — has been sentenced on charges of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in Indiana County.
Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, who has addresses in Homer City and Ford City, pleaded guilty on March 31 in a pair of recent cases.
He was sentenced Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to concurrent sentences totaling three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail (paroled forthwith) and one year’s probation, as well as costs and fines.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Bittner was charged after he fled an attempted traffic stop on Dec. 30 in White Township, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bittner also has his name on four Armstrong County court dockets, including two where trial is scheduled next month.
Meanwhile, formal arraignment was scheduled this week before Senior Judge Kenneth G.J. Valasek on three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance as well as multiple traffic violations and possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, filed by Manor Township police after an Oct. 8 incident in that township.
Formal arraignment also is slated for Bittner on May 10 in Armstrong County Common Pleas Court on counts of traffic violations and driving under the influence filed after a Dec. 4 incident in Kittanning by state police at Troop D there.
That is two days after trial is scheduled for Bittner before Armstrong County Common Pleas President Judge James J. Panchik on drug possession charges filed in July by Ford City Police and DUI and other traffic counts filed in October by Kittanning Borough Police.
ooo
A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to one to two years in a State Correctional Institution for his bid to flee or attempt to elude a state trooper in the Blairsville area.
Johnathon A. Checca, 33, went before Bianco Friday. Bianco also assessed Checca a fine and costs.
Checca was involved with state police over a weekend — Labor Day last year — when troopers were out on beefed-up traffic enforcement details.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Checca was subjected to a successful Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver, at the end of a pursuit in Burrell Township.
Greenfield said Trooper Garrett Glaser was operating a marked unit in Blairsville when he encountered an operator on North Walnut Street.
State police said the operator, later identified as Checca, failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed, heading out eastbound on U.S. Route 22 then northbound on U.S. Route 119.
Greenfield said Glaser executed the PIT maneuver and Checca was taken into custody without further incident.
ooo
Also, on Thursday, Bianco placed Abby L. Pierce, 23, who presently resides in Indiana County Jail, on a year’s probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.