Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has modified the sentence handed down earlier this spring to a White Township man.
Kevin D. Peterman, 34, originally was sentenced to three months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail, followed by two years’ probation, all to be served concurrently for three misdemeanor cases out of Indiana Borough and White Township.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree misdemeanor stalking, first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.
On Tuesday, Clark changed the jail time to 48 days, then placed Peterman on probation for four years less those 48 days, with the restrictive condition of serving 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
o o o
Also Tuesday, Clark revoked parole and street time in the case of Barry L. Sheely Jr., 44, of Indiana, who had pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.