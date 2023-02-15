Amadei Road fire

On a busy Monday for firefighters across multiple counties in the area, including a brush fire on the Montgomery Township side of the Indiana-Cambria county line and a structure fire in Burrell Township in southern Indiana County, there also was a commercial structure fire along Amadei Road in Barr Township, Cambria County.

 Courtesy Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria

In addition to a series of structure fires, brush fires have kept volunteer firefighters busy since the weekend in Indiana County.

What are believed to be the sixth, seventh and eighth brush fires of 2023 were reported Tuesday in Indiana County.