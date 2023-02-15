In addition to a series of structure fires, brush fires have kept volunteer firefighters busy since the weekend in Indiana County.
What are believed to be the sixth, seventh and eighth brush fires of 2023 were reported Tuesday in Indiana County.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 2:56 am
The first at 10:09 a.m. prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer fire departments to a scene fire along U.S. Route 119 North near Getty and Olson roads in East Mahoning Township.
Then, at 12:12 p.m., a fire along Rose Road in Conemaugh Township caused ICEMA to dispatch Saltsburg, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer firefighters.
Half an hour later, Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department also was dispatched.
Then, at 3:44 p.m., Clyde, Armagh, Bolivar and New Florence volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire along Cobblestone Lane in West Wheatfield Township.
According to ICEMA logs, the first brush fire of the year in the county may have been on Jan. 16, along Mary Ellen’s Place, a back road running parallel to Ramsey Run, north of Indiana Country Club in White Township.
It was battled by Indiana Fire Association.
Among other fires in recent days:
• Marion Center and Plumville District firefighters also were called to a brush fire along Lee Road in East Mahoning Township Friday afternoon.
• Indiana Fire Association also was called to a brush fire Saturday along Old Route 56 West in Armstrong Township, and Sunday along South Sixth Street in White Township.
• Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to a brush fire Monday afternoon along Arcadia Road in Montgomery Township, followed by Commodore and Glen Campbell volunteer firefighters and Veterans’ Memorial Ambulance of Northern Cambria.
That was part of a busy Monday for firefighters across Indiana and neighboring counties.
Nearly an hour after the Montgomery Township fire, Pine Township volunteers were called out along with Veterans’ Memorial Ambulance to a commercial structure fire along Amadei Road in Barr Township, Cambria County.
Multiple Cambria County companies also were called to that fire.
At 5:22 p.m. Monday, ICEMA dispatched Black Lick, Blairsville, Coral-Graceton and Homer City volunteer firefighters, the Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens Ambulance to a structure fire along Liekert Avenue in Burrell Township.
According to a Black Lick Volunteer Fire Co. post on Facebook, it was a stove fire where something melted. Black Lick firefighters posted that the house was ventilated naturally and Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance were released from the fire call.
