NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP — A Seward area man is being held without bail in Westmoreland County Prison on felony counts stemming from an incident earlier this month where he allegedly thought he was encountering a woman with a 12-year-old daughter — but instead was dealing with a law enforcement officer.
A spokesman for the state Office of Attorney General said Anthony Ronald Laughard, 41, of East Wheatfield Township, also was charged with criminal use of a communication facility, also a felony, after an online contact where Laughard allegedly offered to pay $350.
“Arrangements were made for Laughard to meet with the ‘woman’ and ‘girl’ for a sexual encounter,” spokesman Brett Hambright said. “On June 2, Laughard arrived at the arranged meeting location in Westmoreland County and was taken into custody.”
Laughard was arraigned on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, as well as counts of criminal attempt-rape and criminal attempt-involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, before Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 21 at 12:15 p.m. before North Huntingdon Township Magisterial District Judge Wayne Gongaware.
Angela Lynn Raver is the assistant attorney general prosecuting the case. Hambright stressed that Laughard is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
