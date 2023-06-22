NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP — A Seward-area man remains in Westmoreland County Prison without bond after waiving felony counts stemming from a recent incident where he allegedly thought he was encountering a woman with a 12-year-old daughter — but instead was dealing with a law enforcement officer.
Anthony Ronald Laughard, 41, of East Wheatfield Township, waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday before North Huntingdon Township Magisterial District Judge Wayne Gongaware, on multiple charges including the alleged criminal use of a communication facility, where Laughard allegedly went online to offer to pay $350.
