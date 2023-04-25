LIGONIER — A Seward man already facing charges of child rape and indecent assault waived his preliminary hearing Friday on a new set of charges.
According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police interviewed the victim, who alleged Shawn Waulk, 35, made them “grind on (Waulk)” on at least 50 occasions.
The criminal complaint provided by Ligonier Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel’s office heavily redacted information about the victim, including their demographic information. But the charges against Waulk indicate the victim at one point was under the age of 13.
The alleged assaults took place between 2018 and 2022 in St. Clair Township and Unity Township.
Waulk is charged with aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, and two counts of indecent assault — all felonies.
Waulk was already being held in Westmoreland County Prison after he was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in December 2021 at his home.
Previously, Waulk was out on bail for child rape back in 2021. The bond in that case has since been revoked, and a trial date has been set for June.
Investigations into Waulk began after he and his wife were charged with locking their then 9-year-old son in a closet to attend a party. Waulk and his wife, Tammy, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment last year.
