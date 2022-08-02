Multiple sentences were handed down Monday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
A Smicksburg man was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to 18 months to five years in a state correctional institution for statutory sexual assault.
Lewis M. Alabran, 70, also was placed on five years’ probation to be served consecutively with his parole.
A 44-year-old Clymer man was sentenced Monday to nine months to five years in Indiana County Jail after pleading guilty in two separate 2021 cases of driving under the influence with a suspended license, one of which also involved an accident where someone was injured.
Bianco also assessed fines and costs from Brian J. Thacker.