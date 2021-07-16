Indiana Borough Police Department said Thursday it has been notified about a man making phone calls representing himself as “Sergeant Snyder” of the IBPD.
The department said “Snyder” has cited publicly available contact information for the Indiana police to make himself more credible to at least one person he has contacted.
However, the IBPD said, there is no “Sergeant Snyder” employed with the Indiana department.
It said information immediately available indicates that this man is making identification for an unlawful purpose.
In conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, the IBPD said a criminal investigation is ongoing.
Residents are reminded that Indiana Borough patrol officers are dressed in full police uniform and operate clearly marked police vehicles.
The department said residents may contact the Indiana County 911 center 24/7 at (724) 349-1428 to verify the on-duty status of any Indiana Borough Police officer contacting them by phone.
IBPD stressed that contact from “Sergeant Snyder of the Indiana Borough Police Department” should be reported immediately.