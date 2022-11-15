police car lights 3.jpg

KITTANNING — An Armstrong County man has the dubious distinction of being the 500th person arrested by the Child Predator Section of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office since now-Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro took office in 2017.

Jonathan Boltz, 23, of Kittanning, was charged with 30 counts of second-degree felony child pornography and 18 counts of third-degree felony criminal use of communication facility.

Tags