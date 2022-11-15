KITTANNING — An Armstrong County man has the dubious distinction of being the 500th person arrested by the Child Predator Section of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office since now-Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro took office in 2017.
Jonathan Boltz, 23, of Kittanning, was charged with 30 counts of second-degree felony child pornography and 18 counts of third-degree felony criminal use of communication facility.
The affidavit of probable cause was filed by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General with Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen on Thursday, when all charges were waived for court by Boltz.
On Monday, Shapiro’s office announced the milestone, crediting “the hard work of the public servants and employees” of the Child Predator Section.
“The safety of children across the commonwealth remains one of our highest priorities,” the attorney general said in a news release. “My office will continue to prosecute offenders in order to safeguard children.”
According to the affidavit, the Child Predator Section opened a case on a cyber tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was generated by MediaLab/KIK on Jan. 9, 2022.
MediaLab/KIK reported to NCMEC that an account holder uploaded and shared 54 suspected video files of child pornography using their KIK Messenger (chat/instant messaging) account between Dec. 15 and Dec. 30, 2021.
MediaLab/KIK also reported the screen/user name and suspect’s email.
An additional cyber tip also came from Snapchat from an incident of one video being shared on Nov. 16, 2021.
Snapchat also reported the suspect’s screen/user name and email address.
KIK is an application used to chat and share files via smartphones and similar devices.
KIK is an anonymous application that does not require the user to provide a name or telephone number.
A subpoena was issued to Comcast to release subscriber information and other pertinent information regarding the suspect’s IP address, with Comcast providing the necessary information.
A subpoena was also issued to Verizon Wireless for the release of similar information.
On Aug. 31, an official from the Attorney General’s Office appeared before Judge Owen for a search warrant, which was approved.
On Sept. 1, officials from the Attorney General’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police troopers executed the search warrant at Boltz’s home at a Kittanning postal address in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.
Agents encountered Boltz in the residence, who was escorted to the mobile interview vehicle where Boltz signed a document to answer questions without an attorney present.
During the interview, Boltz allegedly admitted to being a “porn addict” and he admitted to viewing child pornography for several years.
He admitted to using KIK messenger to upload, view, possess and trade child pornography with other users.
On Oct. 4, a forensic examination report was completed of Bolt’s internet devices and several child pornography videos were recovered.
Boltz’s bail was set at $20,000, which he was able to post.
Shapiro said anyone who has information about child predators is urged to contact the Child Predator Section at 1 (800) 385-1044. Concerned citizens can also report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1 (800) 932-0313.
Dennis Phillips is the associate editor of the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette. Gazette staff reporter Patrick Cloonan contributed to this story.