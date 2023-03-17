WAYNE TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a Shelocta area man was arrested Wednesday evening after an alleged confrontation in a home along state Route 1028 in Wayne Township, Armstrong County.
Troopers said the 32-year-old Kittanning area man who owned the house said he was assaulted by Rody James Allshouse Jr., 40, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
State police said the homeowner provided video evidence of the physical encounter that included what appeared to be Allshouse threatening the homeowner with a knife.
Troopers said the surrounding area around the house was canvassed with negative results.
State police said Allshouse was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault. The counts were filed with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland, who already was scheduled to conduct a preliminary hearing on April 4 at 1 p.m. for Allshouse on a defiant trespass charge filed in Dayton Borough after a January incident.