PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — Earlier this month, a 79-year-old Shelocta-area man was scammed out of $10,000 by buying 20 $500 gift cards and providing the gift card numbers to the scammer, state police at Kittanning said.
Troopers said the man, who lives along Old Elderton Hill Road in P lumcreek Township, purchased two Target gift cards that he bought at a CVS store and seven Apple Store gift cards that he bought at Giant Eagle, all on Jan. 7.
The following day, state police said, the man bought six Vanilla Visa gift cards at Dollar General.
The victim told troopers he also purchased five additional Apple Store gift cards, but did not have a receipt to verify the location or date of that purchase.