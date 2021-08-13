Indiana Borough Police Department said Boyd Watson, 56, of Shelocta, faces a preliminary hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges that he made a fraudulent online banking transaction of $1,264,114.50 into a locally-held bank account.
Police said a months’ long investigation identified Watson, who made the fraudulent deposit then withdrew $4,601.89 of the transferred funds.
IBPD said Watson was arrested Aug. 3 on two counts of theft by deception and one of receiving stolen property.
He is free on $10,000 unsecured bond pending that hearing.