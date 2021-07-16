A Shelocta man is free on $25,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing July 27 at 10:30 a.m. on charges that he broke into a house along the 200 block of Church Street in Indiana and assaulted a couple living there.
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were called a 7:18 a.m. on July 9 to the home, where the occupants said Dustin Keim, 32, entered through their kitchen window and assaulted them on the second floor of the home.
Officers said Keim repeatedly punched and pepper-sprayed the man and indirectly sprayed the woman.
He was arrested later that morning and arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and criminal mischief charges.
Keim posted bond later that day.