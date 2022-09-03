It was a house fire that could be seen for miles around from atop a hillside overlooking the Shelocta business district on the southwestern end of Indiana County.
It smoldered for days thereafter.
Nearly 13 months later in an Indiana County courtroom, the case stemming from that house fire at 240 Vista Lane was closed with the sentencing of Kevin P. Olechovski, 38, who admitted he set that fire.
It smoldered for days thereafter.
Nearly 13 months later in an Indiana County courtroom, the case stemming from that house fire at 240 Vista Lane was closed with the sentencing of Kevin P. Olechovski, 38, who admitted he set that fire.
On Aug. 5 he pleaded guilty to one first-degree felony count of arson causing danger of death or bodily injury before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
On Friday, Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Olechovski to 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution, and assessed costs, a fine and restitution from him.
He has been in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond since the fire on Aug. 9, 2021.
It brought volunteer firefighters and other first responders from all over Indiana and Armstrong counties to that structure, which overlooked the juncture of Routes 156 and 422, not far from the county line.
It was alleged that an argument involving Olechovski and his mother preceded the fire.
“She was outside the home when the fire began,” Troop A, Indiana, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said. “He was not charged with harassment or assault, it was just a verbal argument.”
Four of five counts were allowed to proceed to court but no action was taken otherwise. He also was charged with felony counts of reckless burning of places or property having value that exceeds $5,000; arson with the intent of destroying an unoccupied building; and criminal mischief; and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
Greenfield said at the time that members of Troop A, Indiana, Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units and the Greensburg-based Troop A Fire Marshal Unit were involved in the investigation.
The fire also brought out the Salvation Army, which provided disaster emergency relief services in a parking lot near the juncture of Route 422 and Vista Lane.
And such relief probably was appreciated, as temperatures that day rose from the low 80s to low 90s according to National Weather Service observations at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport on the other side of Indiana.
Olechovski was represented by Indiana County Public Defender Michael Patrick Smith.
