A Shelocta man has pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Frank John Walker, 57, who also is listed in court papers as having an Indiana-area address, entered a guilty plea Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Walker was charged following a March 2, 2021, incident, in which members of the State Police Troop A Vice Unit out of Greensburg had learned from a confidential source that Walker was selling drugs in Indiana County.
The district attorney said troopers conducted a controlled buy utilizing the confidential source at a location in White Township.
There, Manzi said, Walker sold a mixture of heroin/cocaine and fentanyl to the confidential source.
The state Police Crime lab confirmed the drugs in the mixture and that it weighed less than 1 gram.
On Aug. 18, 2021, Walker was arrested by state police and arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
“Due to their efforts, a drug dealer will face a sentencing judge for selling his garbage in our county,” said Manzi. “Our families, friends and neighbors deserve to live in a safe community and we will continue to work with all our of law enforcement partners to share information and bring drug dealers to justice.”
After three postponements of preliminary hearings before Steffee, Walker waived the charges to court on Nov. 9, 2021.
Walker was represented by former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty, who served in the role of a public defender.
Pending completion of a pre-sentence report by the Indiana County Probation Department, Walker will be sentenced before Clark on April 11, 2022.