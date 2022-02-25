JOHNSTOWN — A Shelocta man who allegedly was part of a Philadelphia-to-Indiana County drug ring has been sentenced in United States District Court in Johnstown to 77 months (six years, five months) in prison, followed by four years supervised release, on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence Thursday on Michael Schrecengost, 37, of Shelocta, who had been on a list of 19 individuals, 12 from Indiana County, seven from the Philadelphia area, charged with violating federal narcotics laws, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms.
In turn, Schrecengost was named with six others who allegedly ran an organization distributing crack cocaine and methamphetamine in Indiana County.
From on or about July 5, 2018, to on or about May 5, 2020, Chung said, Schrecengost conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as “crack,” and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the Schrecengost case on behalf of the government.
Chung said the prosecution was a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.
OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
Locally, those agencies included the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, as well as members drawn from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Pennsylvania State Police, the office of Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., and the Indiana Borough Police Department.