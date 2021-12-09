SEWARD — A New Florence area man acquitted in the 2015 shooting death of a Westmoreland County police officer is facing new charges after failing to appear in court last week on another matter and encountering county sheriff’s deputies and state troopers at a mobile home near Seward late Tuesday night.
Ray A. Shetler Jr., 37, who also has had an address in the Bolivar area, resisted arrest, Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said Wednesday afternoon.
“We worked jointly with (state police at Troop A, Greensburg) to locate this individual,” Albert said. “He had failed a drug test and failed to appear before (Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio).”
That hearing was over revocation of Shetler’s probation. He had been acquitted of charges in the killing of St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed, but convicted of felony counts of theft by unlawful taking — including the theft of a vehicle — and receiving stolen property in that 2015 case.
Four of Albert’s officers were joined by state police in apprehending Shetler.
“One of my warrant officers was head butted by the defendant,” Albert said. The deputy then was thrown against a wall and onto the floor of the home, causing injuries to his shoulder and thumb.
“Mr. Shetler continued to resist and it took a number of officers to subdue him,” the sheriff said.
It wasn’t unexpected. Albert said Shetler has a long history of violent behavior.
Albert said the injured deputy was treated and released from Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
“He’s going to need further treatment,” the sheriff said. “He had X-rays. There may be muscle damage to his shoulder.”
Not to mention the deputy needed work on his thumb and had a black eye and swollen cheek.
Shetler said the defendant also was treated at Forbes, then transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
“He’s being guarded by at least two deputies around the clock while he’s in the hospital,” Albert said.
Shetler will need new counsel when he faces Greensburg Magisterial District Judge Darlene S. Thiel.
According to court records attorney Marc David Daffner withdrew from the case earlier this week.