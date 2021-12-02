The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office reported 25 inmate transports covering 89 deputy hours during November.
It said court security took up 278 deputy hours, while court facility security took up 1,396 hours.
The sheriff’s office said there were 83 civil processes and three real estate sales.
There were 23 protection- from-abuse orders served, 237 firearm permits issued and 26 bench warrants served.
The sheriff’s office also reported issuing one non-traffic citation, assisting other agencies on two occasions and handling three complaints.
Also reported were 6,088 being screened at the entrance to the courthouse, 371 at the entrance to the Domestic Relations section and 741 at the entrance to Children & Youth Services.