The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office reported 12 inmate transports covering 25 deputy hours during February.
It said court security took up 266.5 deputy hours, while court facility security took up 1,406 hours.
The sheriff’s office said there were 75 civil processes and one real estate sale.
There were 15 protection-from-abuse orders served, 294 firearm permits issued and 41 bench warrants served.
The sheriff’s office also reported issuing three firearm dealer licenses and one precious metal license, assisting other agencies on two occasions and receiving four complaints.
Also reported were 5,932 being screened at the entrance to the courthouse, 419 at the entrance to the Domestic Relations section and 491 at the entrance to Children & Youth Services.