The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that a county ordinance prohibits pedestrians from standing on or occupying the Allen Bridge, a county span that crosses Two-Lick Reservoir and Allen Run in Cherryhill Township, between Clymer and the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport.
Quoting Ordinance No. 102589, the sheriff’s office said “no person shall traverse by foot traffic or occupy by standing, jumping from, lying on or otherwise using the bridge, except for emergency cross and crossing by vehicular traffic.”
In the announcement, signed by Sheriff Robert E. Fyock, the office said any person found in violation of that ordinance, “upon conviction thereof at a summary proceeding, be sentenced” to a fine not to exceed $1,000, to be paid to the county along with costs of prosecution, “or to be imprisoned” for no more than 10 days, or both.