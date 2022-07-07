The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office reported 30 inmate transports covering 91 deputy hours during June.
It said court security took up 249.5 deputy hours, while court facility security took up 1,554 hours.
The sheriff’s office said there were 120 civil processes, six real estate sales and one eviction.
There were 23 protection-from-abuse orders served, 325 firearm permits issued and 76 bench warrants served.
The sheriff’s office also reported issuing one firearm dealer license as well as two traffic warnings, assisting other agencies on four occasions and handling eight complaints.
Also reported were 7,189 being screened at the entrance to the courthouse, 441 at the entrance to the Domestic Relations section and 1,036 at the entrance to Children & Youth Services.