The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies conducted seven inmate transports requiring 29 man-hours, and provided 757.5 man-hours of court security and 1,554 man-hours of facility security during September.
Deputies screened 6,880 visitors to the courthouse, 832 visitors to Children and Youth Services and 621 visitors to the county’s Domestic Relations Section.
Also, the sheriff’s office said, there were 84 civil processes, 18 protection-from-abuse orders served, and two firearm dealer licenses and 314 firearm permits issued. There were 36 bench warrants served, two criminal complaints filed, two arrests made for driving under the influence, five traffic citations issued and two traffic warnings given.
Additionally, sheriff’s deputies provided four assists to other agencies and received 14 complaints.