The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office reported 28 inmate transports covering 84 deputy hours during April.
It said court security took up 234 deputy hours, while court facility security took up 1,480 hours.
The sheriff’s office said there were 109 civil processes and three real estate sales.
There were 18 protection-from-abuse orders served, 262 firearm permits and one firearm dealer license issued and 44 bench warrants served.
The sheriff’s office also reported issuing one non-traffic citation, one traffic warning, assisting other agencies on three occasions, handling three complaints and filing one criminal complaint.
Also reported were 5,686 being screened at the entrance to the courthouse, 452 at the entrance to the Domestic Relations section and 1,003 at the entrance to Children & Youth Services.