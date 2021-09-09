Indiana County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted 13 inmate transports in August, using 70 work hours.
Deputies also served court security for 302 work hours and court facility security for 1,630 work hours.
The sheriff’s office had 109 civil processes and four real estate sales. It served 19 protection from abuse orders and issued 285 firearm permits.
Deputies served 45 bench warrants and issued one traffic citation. They also gave two traffic warnings, assisted other agencies on three occasions and received 12 complaints.
The sheriff’s office said there were 7,040 screened for courthouse security, 431 for the Domestic Relations Section and 943 for Children and Youth Services.