HOMER CITY -- The state police Troop A, Indiana, criminal investigation unit is probing a disturbance that may have involved a possible shooting shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The situation also prompted a lockdown on the nearby Homer-Center School District campus.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the disturbance occurred in an apartment along North Main Street in downtown Homer City.
After a report of shots possibly being fired prompted an initial investigation by Homer City Police Department, state, county and other local law enforcement were brought to the area around North Main and East Church streets.
Homer City police requested that the State Police assume the investigation. Greenfield said troopers are conducting interviews.
At least one man was taken into custody around 2 p.m., but, Greenfield said, "at this point no charges have been filed."
Greenfield said troopers do not have any reason to believe there is a threat to the community.
He also confirmed that for a time the lockdown affected the Homer-Center School District.
'We got reports of a potential shooter," Homer-Center High School Principal Jody Rainey said. "We immediately contacted state police. They suggested that we go into a lockdown."
The lockdown was done in both Homer-Center district buildings, while officials secured out the perimeters and sent out an automatic message to parents.
"There was controlled movement (for students) in between periods," Rainey said. THey were told "go and report to your next class," so classes ran normally.
"We kept our kids off their cell phones and social media," the high school principal said.
Around 2:10 p.m., school officials were told it was OK to end the lockdown.
Rainey said the district returned to normal procedures and students were dismissed at their normal time.
There also was a lockdown at the Homer City United Methodist Church near the intersection of North Main and East Church. A group of five women were in the church making candy Easter eggs.
State police also were assisted by the Indiana County Sheriff's office and local police from Blairsville.
In addition, Indiana County Emergency Management said Homer City Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to provide traffic control.
Greenfield said the investigation of Wednesday's Homer City incident is ongoing and additional information will be released as appropriate.