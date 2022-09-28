Court gavel

HASTINGS — A 71-year-old Hastings-area man was ordered to stand trial in Cambria County Common Pleas Court for multiple charges, including a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault, for an incident in which he allegedly sprayed a chemical at a younger man, who responded by shooting him three times.

Ronald Paul Paronish faced Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali, who bound over the felony count as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, defiant trespass and filing a false report.

Tags