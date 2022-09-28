HASTINGS — A 71-year-old Hastings-area man was ordered to stand trial in Cambria County Common Pleas Court for multiple charges, including a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault, for an incident in which he allegedly sprayed a chemical at a younger man, who responded by shooting him three times.
Ronald Paul Paronish faced Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali, who bound over the felony count as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, defiant trespass and filing a false report.
He also faces a summary count of harassment, in connection with a Feb. 21, 2022, incident at a home in Barr Township, just outside Hastings in northern Cambria County.
On Feb. 21 at 11:20 a.m., according to a state police affidavit, “Jeffrey Kuncelman contacted Cambria County 911 and reported that his father-in-law (Ronald Paronish) had just attacked him.”
Kuncelman told state police he was operating his truck when he encountered “an unknown male walking along Priesser Road,” wearing a face covering.
Kuncelman told troopers that the man later identified as Paronish entered his truck “and caused Kuncelman to come in to contact with an unknown chemical while inside the vehicle.” The younger man said the chemical made his breathing difficult and made him light-headed.
“A physical altercation ensued, causing Kuncelman to fire several rounds from his Glock 43 9-mm handgun” at the older male, according to the state police affidavit. “During the altercation, Kuncelman noticed the male was Paronish, as the mask was pulled down around his mouth area.”
State police said Kuncelman fled the truck on foot, while Paronish moved into the driver’s seat and drove to his son-in-law’s house.
“While at the Kuncelman residence, Paronish backed the vehicle into the garage doors, causing damage to the rear of the vehicle and the garage doors,” the affidavit went on. “Paronish then fled the scene toward Snake Road in the Kuncelman vehicle.”
Shortly after Kuncelman called Cambria County 911, the affidavit said, so did Paronish, reporting that Kuncelman had shot him “while he was standing in his driveway at his residence along Municipal Road, Susquehanna Township, Cambria County.”
Troopers quoted Paronish as saying Kuncelman shot him “then picked up the brass, then fled the scene.”
According to the affidavit, Paronish later said he was dizzy from loss of blood from the wounds he suffered, thus his initial false report.
“Based on the information known to date and the totality of the circumstances involved,” the affidavit continued, “the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office has indicated that the use of the firearm by Kuncelman was in self-defense and justified in this case.”
Paronish remains free on $100,000 unsecured bond pending further court action in Ebensburg.