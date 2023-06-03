Organizers of the concerts to begin this weekend under the Blairsville Music Series umbrella received some unwelcome attention earlier this week.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Friday that his department is investigating criminal mischief that occurred near the amphitheater at the intersection of Water and West Market streets sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.
Sacco said the Blairsville Music Series Concerts sign that was purchased by the Friends of Blairsville Communities and installed by the Blairsville Public Works Department was vandalized.
“The sign displayed the names of the bands and the dates of upcoming concerts,” Sacco said. “Damage is to be listed at a cost of $360.”
Organizers said the sign was erected to answer the question of “which band is playing when.” The concert series begins tonight with the Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“Let’s not let a few bad actors ruin such a wonderful free community event,” organizers urged on the Blairsville Summer Music Series Facebook page.
Sacco is asking anyone with information pertaining to those “bad actors” to please contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.
