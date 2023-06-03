Sign damaged

Someone managed to cleanly slice the sign erected earlier in the week touting a series of Saturday night concerts that begins today with the Boomers at 5:30 p.m.

 Courtesy Blairsville Borough Police Department

Organizers of the concerts to begin this weekend under the Blairsville Music Series umbrella received some unwelcome attention earlier this week.

Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Friday that his department is investigating criminal mischief that occurred near the amphitheater at the intersection of Water and West Market streets sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.

