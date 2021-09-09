The Pennsylvania State Police said six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by troopers over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6, with alcohol cited as a factor in one fatal collision, one of two with fatalities in Troop A including Indiana, Ebensburg, Kiski Valley and Greensburg barracks.
There also was one fatality in crashes in Troop C, including the Punxsutawney barracks, but none in Troop D, including the Kittanning barracks.
State police in Harrisburg said troopers responded to 674 crashes, in which 209 people were injured, over the long holiday weekend.
There were 41 crashes with 16 injuries in Troop A, 28 crashes with 14 injured in Troop C, and 29 crashes with 14 injured in Troop D.
The total number of fatalities statewide was down from seven during the 2020 Labor Day weekend, but the number of injured was up from 186 in 678 crashes a year ago.
Members of the state police arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations during the 2021 four-day Labor Day weekend.
That includes 42 DUI citations and 899 speeding tickets in Troop A; 30 DUI citations and 601 speeding tickets in Troop C; and 76 DUI citations and 675 speeding tickets in Troop D.
Troopers also cited 737 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 120 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Breaking it down locally, that included four child seat and 80 seat belt citations in Troop A, two child seat and 42 seat belt citations in Troop C and four child seat and 64 seat belt citations in Troop D.