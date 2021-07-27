Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco handed down sentences to six individuals Monday.
The stiffest sentence, six months to five years in Indiana County Jail, as well as a fine, was handed down to Douglas J. Tantlinger, 35, of Huntingdon.
Tantlinger already was in the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon in a separate case.
He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in a January 2020 case out of East Wheatfield Township.
Two suspects were placed on a year’s probation in concurrent cases.
Jennifer S. Patterson, 33, of Clymer, also was assessed costs, fines and restitution in two late 2020 cases of retail theft out of White Township.
Stephen T. Johnston, 26, of Homer City, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in one case and possession of drug paraphernalia in the other.
Two suspects each were placed on a year’s probation, as well as assessed costs and a fine, in drug-related cases filed by Indiana Borough Police Department.
Joshua Stiffler, 34, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance stemming from a Feb. 4 incident along Queen Lane in Indiana.
Summer Marana, 22, of Saltsburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession stemming from a March 10 traffic stop along the 400 block of Water Street.
In another case out of Indiana, Andrew J. Fisher, 19, of Yeagertown, Mifflin County, pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana and was assessed costs and a fine.