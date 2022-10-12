Six people were sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges Tuesday:
• John E. Naugel, 45, of Graceton, was sentenced by Judge Michael T. Clark to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, then placed following that on probation for one year, for misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and prowling at night.
He also was assessed a fine and costs, on charges stemming from an incident in December 2021 in White Township.
• Kyle T. Reed, 30, of Shelocta, was sentenced by Clark to 10 days to six months in Indiana County Jail, then placed on probation for six months following the jail term, for two counts of indirect criminal contempt.
He also was assessed fines and costs.
• David M. Tassos, 60, whose address is unknown, was committed by Clark to 12 days to six months in Indiana County Jail for indirect criminal contempt, but then ordered to be paroled effective today.
• Jeffrey Sacik Jr., 28, of East Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, was sentenced by Judge Gina R. Force to 45 to 90 days in Indiana County Jail for endangering the welfare of children and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence.
Force also placed Sacik on two years’ probation to follow his jail term, and assessed him a fine and costs.
• Joshua M. Kellert, 37, of Indiana, was sentenced by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to five years’ probation for a third-degree felony count of criminal trespass and a second-degree felony count of attempted criminal trespass.
He also was given the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and assessed costs and fines.
• Elizabeth A. Leopold, 39, of Greensburg, was placed by Bianco on one year’s probation for misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement and obstructions of administration.
She also was assessed fines and costs.