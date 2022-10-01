Two defendants were sentenced to jail time Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
James R. Shaffer, 39, of Indiana, was committed to the Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months for driving under the influence, while Rose M. Weimer, 28, of Ernest, was committed to the jail for one month to two years less a day.
Both also were paroled forthwith, and assessed costs and fines.
Also Friday before Clark, Brian D. Jones, 19, of Pittsburgh, was placed on probation for one year and assessed costs, a fine and restitution for theft; Malachi L. Derr-Mosley, 22, of White Township, was placed on probation for six months for theft, defiant trespass and criminal mischief; and Keith P. Simms, 51, whose last address was listed as a homeless shelter in Gettysburg, Adams County, was placed on probation for a year for disorderly conduct.
All three were assessed fines and costs and Jones also was assessed restitution.
Also Friday, Jenna M. Depto, 28, of Northern Cambria, was assessed fines and placed on probation for two years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia before Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.