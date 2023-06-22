NANTY GLO — It has been nearly six years since Jacob Hale, 22, of Mineral Point, Cambria County, was struck and killed on a rural Blacklick Township road between Nanty Glo and Ebensburg.
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, continue to investigate that incident at approximately 11:48 p.m. on the Fourth of July in 2017, along Cardiff Road just north of Allie Buck Road, in Blacklick Township, Cambria County.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored, single-cab pickup truck.
Troopers said Hale was lying on the southbound travel lane of Cardiff Road when he was run over by the vehicle as it was traveling southbound on Cardiff.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.
