NANTY GLO — It has been nearly six years since Jacob Hale, 22, of Mineral Point, Cambria County, was struck and killed on a rural Blacklick Township road between Nanty Glo and Ebensburg.

State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, continue to investigate that incident at approximately 11:48 p.m. on the Fourth of July in 2017, along Cardiff Road just north of Allie Buck Road, in Blacklick Township, Cambria County.