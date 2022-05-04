A Burrell Township woman awaiting trial on a homicide charge has been sentenced to one to 12 months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Matraca L. Vrana, 28, faced Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco in plea court Tuesday morning and also was assessed fines and costs for the paraphernalia charge filed by Blairsville Borough Police after a July 26, 2021, incident.
That incident occurred nearly seven weeks before she was charged with the fatal shooting of Matthew Hill, 27, in an apartment about a mile outside of Blairsville. She has been held without bond in the county jail in connection with that charge.
A motions hearing scheduled on April 20 in the shooting case was continued until May 18 at 8:30 a.m., while a criminal call scheduled for Friday was continued until Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m., in both cases before Bianco.