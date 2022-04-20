A Smicksburg-area man is being held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, on felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Tuesday that charges were filed against Michael Ellis Stiles, 54, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a youth on several occasions prior to July 21, 2021.
Manzi said the victim related details of alleged encounters with Stiles to a trusted adult, after which state police from Troop C, Punxsutawney, was called in to investigate.
In cooperation with the District Attorney’s office, members of the state police completed a consensual phone call with the defendant, during which, Manzi said, the defendant admitted to portions of the victim’s claims.
The district attorney said troopers were able to arrest Stiles without incident on Thursday in West Mahoning Township. Stiles then was arraigned early on Friday morning before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who placed Stiles in jail pending a preliminary hearing on April 25 at 1 p.m.
In his news release, Manzi stressed that the defendant has only been charged and remains innocent until proven guilty under the laws of the commonwealth.