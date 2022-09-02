WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Friday that a Smicksburg-area man had pleaded guilty to all charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.
Manzi said Michael Ellis Stiles, 54, pleaded guilty before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, and statutory sexual assault on someone 11 or more years younger than he is, as well as a second-degree felony count of aggravated indecent assault on someone less than 16 years old, and a second-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault on a person less than 16.
Manzi said the victim related to a trusted adult that Stiles committed sexual assault on several occasions. It led to an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police in cooperation with the District Attorney’s office.
As part of that investigation, state troopers completed a consensual phone call with the defendant. During that call, Manzi said, the defendant admitted to portions of the victim’s claims.
The district attorney said state police were able to arrest him without incident on April 14 and he was placed in Indiana County Jail. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch set bond at $100,000 and Stiles has remained in jail since his arrest.
Manzi said Stiles will be sentenced before Clark on Nov. 7.