WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Friday that a Smicksburg-area man had pleaded guilty to all charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

Manzi said Michael Ellis Stiles, 54, pleaded guilty before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, and statutory sexual assault on someone 11 or more years younger than he is, as well as a second-degree felony count of aggravated indecent assault on someone less than 16 years old, and a second-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault on a person less than 16.

