A South Mahoning Township man has pleaded guilty to a single count of operating a methamphetamine lab, and was sentenced Tuesday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas to 4½ to 10 years in a state correctional institution.
Charles Edward Miller, 39, entered his guilty plea on May 20 before Senior Judge William J. Miller, according to court records.
Miller was arrested on June 17, two months after state police at Troop A, Indiana, had taken up the investigation of a meth lab discovered by Indiana County parole officers on a visit to Miller’s home near Smicksburg.
“(State Police) were able to take information from our community and from within law enforcement to stop a significant methamphetamine operator within our county,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said in a news release Wednesday.
Manzi said the state police, in cooperating with other law enforcement agencies, determined that the defendant possessed more than 300 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Evidence of a homemade explosive also surfaced during a probation officer’s search of Miller’s house, prompting state police to call in a team of drug lab handlers and explosives experts.
Miller initially was charged with operating a meth lab, a second-degree felony; illegal disposition of chemical waste, a third-degree felony; possession of a chemical component of meth and possession with intent to deliver drugs, both ungraded felonies; and misdemeanor counts of possession of ephedrine, possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
“I truly hope that this sentence causes this defendant to change his lifestyle,” Manzi said. “I also hope this sentence serves as a reminder to other drug dealers that we are serious about prosecuting drug traffickers and will continue to seek state prison sentences for those caught selling poison in our county.”
Manzi prosecuted the case while Pittsburgh attorney Jeffrey Stephen Weinberg represented Miller.