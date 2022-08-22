State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, continues his series offering free replacements of defaced license plates today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rayne Township Municipal Building, 140 Tanoma Road, Home.
“You can get pulled over for this, so if your license plate is crumbling or deteriorated,” Smith said in a newsletter to constituents. “Please consider getting it replaced free of charge.”
The series began this week in Punxsutawney and concludes on Oct. 4 in Brockway.
“At Rayne Township, a member of local law enforcement will first determine if the plate is illegible,” Smith said. “If so, my district office team will assist you with filling out the appropriate paperwork,” Smith said.
Once submitted to PennDOT, new replacement plates should arrive in approximately two weeks. There is no fee for the plate replacement or this service.