State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, continues his series offering free replacements of defaced license plates today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rayne Township Municipal Building, 140 Tanoma Road, Home.

“You can get pulled over for this, so if your license plate is crumbling or deteriorated,” Smith said in a newsletter to constituents. “Please consider getting it replaced free of charge.”