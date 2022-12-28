Fatal fire logo

Westmoreland County Chief Deputy Coroner Chuck King said a preliminary report found that a Derry Township woman suffered smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning during the fire that ravaged her two-story frame home Saturday night along Pizza Barn Road.

King said final results are pending regarding the autopsy of Esther A. McChesney, 78, who was unable to escape the burning home, during one of two Derry Township Saturday fires that brought out multiple units from Indiana and Westmoreland counties.