Westmoreland County Chief Deputy Coroner Chuck King said a preliminary report found that a Derry Township woman suffered smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning during the fire that ravaged her two-story frame home Saturday night along Pizza Barn Road.
King said final results are pending regarding the autopsy of Esther A. McChesney, 78, who was unable to escape the burning home, during one of two Derry Township Saturday fires that brought out multiple units from Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
“It started in the kitchen,” said Chief Mark Piantine of Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Bradenville. “It has extensive damage.”
The fire remains under investigation by the state police fire marshal from Greensburg.
Also, contrary to some reports, McChesney’s husband, Leonard, was not in the house when the fire broke out, according to family members, but trying to save his wife.
“He and his grandson were outside throwing buckets of water through the window,” Piantine said. “He did everything he could do to put out the fire.”
“He tried with all his might to get mom out,” the McChesneys’ daughter Angela Comp posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, “as did my brother Clinton McChesney and nephew Caelan McChesney. I am so grateful they are still here.”
Piantine said firefighters were on the scene along Pizza Barn Road for four hours amid the snow and wind-chill readings well below zero.
“There were no other injuries,” the Bradenville chief said. “We did have a transit bus from Westmoreland County keeping the firefighters warm, rotating them in and out. One of the local farmers brought down four torpedo heaters. And Unity Township (Lloydsville firefighters) brought in a big heater.”
The other fire Saturday was along Twin Oaks Road.
Piantine applauded the help that came in to deal with the two fires, with volunteers from as far away as South Greensburg, Ligonier, Saltsburg and Tunnelton.
“They were all fighting that fire over there,” the Bradenville chief said. “All these firefighters left their families on Christmas Eve to go to their other family, which is the volunteer firefighter family, to try to help other people who were in need.”
In addition to her husband of 59 years, Leonard C. McChesney, Esther McChesney is survived by two children, as well as six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc. in Blairsville is handling arrangements. A service will be held there Friday at 11 a.m.