The Red Cross is assisting a Cherryhill Township family displaced by a smoky fire Monday morning along Stable Drive.
“There was a lot of smoke,” said Clymer Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 Chief John Gromley, who said the fire was believed to be electrical in nature and originated in the kitchen.
He said there were no injuries.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Clymer, Cherryhill Township, Commodore and Indiana firefighters at 6:10 a.m., but Cherryhill Township later was assigned to standby.
Also dispatched were rapid intervention teams from Cambria and Indiana counties, as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
Gromley said firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.